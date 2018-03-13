PCJCCI strategic approach applauded

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Industrial growth backed by knowledge, technology and innovation leads towards a more systematic and sustainable economic development of any country. It was expressed by Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed during his speech at the ICAP conference held to review closely the myths and realities of CPEC. Naveed said that apart from the business and trade development, Pakistan should also set its knowledge development goals that could give a more sustainable boost to CPEC and related projects. Pakistan direly needs to enter into partnerships with international technology leaders and knowledge experts for providing opportunities to young scholars to generate fresh innovative startups, he added. According to Naveed, CPEC could serve as a foundation to help achieve Pakistan's knowledge economy goals, additionally, Pakistan's image internationally has to be improved so that more international partners are ready to visit and invest in Pakistan.

He said that establishment of Pak China Joint Chamber was solely to facilitate investment and trade relations with China and PCJCCI is exploring more dynamic ways of making this bond stronger and sustainable.

Services exports up by 4.75pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of services from the country witnessed growth of 4.75 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The services exports during July-January (2017-18) were recorded at $2.995 billion against the exports of $2.86 billion during July-January (2016-17), according to the latest data released by PBS. The imports of services into the country also increased from $5.544 billion last year to $5.952 billion during the current year, showing positive growth of 7.34pc. Based on the figures, the services trade deficit during first seven months of the current fiscal year witnessed growth of 10.11 percent by going up from the deficit of $2.684 billion last year to $2.9 billion during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, services trade deficit narrowed by 6.58pc from $428.5 million in January 2017 to $400.33 million in January 2018. The services exports from the country during the month of January 2018 increased by 3.84 percent compared to the same month of last year.

The services exports during January 2018 were recorded at $411.47 million against the exports of $396.25 million in January 2017, the PBS data revealed.

The imports of services on year-on-year basis decreased by 1.57 percent by going down from $824.77 million January 2017 to $811.8 million in January 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of services from the country, however, witnessed negative growth of 13.4 percent in January 2018 when compared to the exports of $475 million during December 2017.

On the other hand, the imports of services into the country expanded by 9.61 percent in October 2017 when compared to the imports of $744.37 million in September 2017, according to the data of PBS. Plan to set up mini industrial estates

in Punjab

SIALKOT (APP): The Punjab govt is actively considering establishing mini industrial estates in remote and less-developed areas of the province. The aim of the proposed programme was to promote small-scale agro based and other industries in the province and the work on it will be carried out in next fiscal year. Official sources told APP here on Monday, the step was being taken for the promotion of small-scale industries aimed at generating a large number of employment opportunities for unwaged skilled and semi-skilled persons in Punjab. Under the proposed plan, special attention will be paid on the establishment of agro-based industries in remote and neglected areas. The proposed plan will not only generate employment opportunities for the skilled and semi-skilled workers but also be supportive to discourage the rapid rural migration towards the cities of Punjab. The proposed programme will also serve its dual role in broadening strong industrial base and ensure the development process in far-off and neglected areas of Punjab.

Farmers asked to make 'Remove Weeds' campaign a success

MULTAN (APP): Dean faculty Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed has urged the farming community to actively participate in the week-long 'Remove Weeds, Enhance Production' campaign that was launched on Monday. Dr Shafqat Saeed said this while addressing a seminar held here Monday at Mango Research Institute (MRI). The campaign would conclude on March 17. He said that the university teachers and students have joined the campaign. Director Cotton Dr Sagheer Ahmad said that weeds cause major damage to crops, particularly cotton, that not only reduce production but also serve as habitat for the enemy pests. He said that farmers should remove weeds from water courses, crop fields, edges of the fields and empty spaces. A series of seminars, rallies, awareness walks and big gatherings of farmers were being organised in line with the week long campaign.

Director agriculture extension Rana Ahmad Munir, director MRI Dr Hameedullah, agriculture chemist Ashfaq Ahmad Rahi, Naveed Asmat Kahlon, and farmers also attended the seminar.