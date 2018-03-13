

Palestinian demonstrators carry stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank town of Birzeit, near Ramallah, following a protest by students of the Birzeit University against the arrest of the the head of Palestinian student council by an Israeli undercover commando.



