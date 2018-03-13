ISLAMABAD - Commenting on the election of top Senate slots, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, president of the PML-N-allied National Party, has lamented that the parliament has been defeated today.

“The parliament has been completely defeated. It has been proved today that some forces are more supreme than the parliament,” he said in his speech after the election of the new chairman and deputy chairman of the house on Monday.

Slamming the PPP, which was backing new Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the NP chief said it was not the party or Benazir Bhutto or Zulfikar Bhutto who won today.

“Those supreme forces have won and have shown that they can turn the parliament into a market,” he said. “Today, I am ashamed to sit here,” he added.

Bizenjo’s charged speech was interrupted by Sanjrani, who asked him to reserve the day for congratulating the members.

“Congratulations for what? Today the house’s face has been blackened,” Bizenjo said.

He also blasted the opposition for terming the chairman’s election as a victory from Balochistan, saying the parties turned Balochistan assembly into a “market”.

“After the building has been collapsed, it is being said we have done it for Balochistan. Is this what you’ve done for Balochistan? You did the same with KP,” he said.

Prior to him, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani took the floor and said that he will continue to fight for the supremacy of the parliament on the floor and outside the house if need.