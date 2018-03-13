KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has demanded freeing universities of Sindh from political pressure so that the future of new generation could be saved and secured.

In a statement on Monday, he stressed that the universities must be freed from political pressure. He suggested a vice chancellor should be appointed on the basis of the shared governance of the university.

The VC search committee should comprise of three nationally-recognised scholars, two Supreme Court judges and two faculty members, he added. The president said the universities can't function without true autonomy and academic freedom. He said unless we gave autonomy to our varsities, the future of our youth be put in jeopardy. Shakoor said giving universities under full control of a chief minister would be a sure recipe of their downslide. How would a CM know the multi faceted demands of the academic world he asked, adding could our CM see such political influences on American universities he went to?

He said in whole world universities are given autonomy and they are run by topnotch academics and scholars, not corrupt and crooked politicians. Shakoor demanded that the government universities in Sindh be allowed to be run by experienced and capable academics.