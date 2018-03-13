“In four short months, our nation has comforted the victims, begun to rebuild New York and the Pentagon, rallied a great coalition, captured, arrested, and rid the world of thousands of terrorists, destroyed Afghanistan’s terrorist training camps, saved a people from starvation, and freed a country from brutal oppression.”

–President George W. Bush

On 29 January 2009, President George W. Bush gave his famous State of the Union Address in which he informed the Congress with the developments on the Global War on Terrorism, and termed regimes of Iraq, Iran and North Korea as the ‘axis of evil’ because these countries were developing the weapons of mass destruction and posed a greater threat to the peace of the world.

President Bush while referring to Afghanistan said that the Taliban rule was deposed in Afghanistan because the regime was committing human rights violation. Afterwards, in a year, the U.S invaded Iraq with the help of Britain and deposed Saddam Hussein. Iraq was blamed for possessing the weapons of mass destruction, and the means to deliver the weapons. However, after the invasion, it appeared that there were no weapons. The American war on terror proved to be an apt failure.