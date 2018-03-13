Islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in the first week of establishing a pollen allergy center at the hospital has received nearly 5000 patients, said an official on Monday.

Official added that the newly established facilities at PIMS New Emergency are operating 24 hours to help patients but the influx has created difficulties for the staff. Specialist doctors have been appointed on round the clock duty to handle serious cases of pollen allergy.

The PIMS emergency has received and treated a large number of patients albeit none in critical condition. The patients, which include a large number of adults and children, are being provided free of cost treatment including medicines.

Pollen allergy season starts in the beginning of spring season in the capital and ends in April. PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja informed The Nation that from the 5000 patients received around 1500 are children.

He said that extra nebulizers have been installed to prevent respiratory failures of the patients.

He said that the newly established pollen allergy has two pulmonologists, 29 nebulizers and 40 beds including 20 reserved in the main emergency of the hospital.

So far no shortage of medicine has been reported in the hospital but the administration is on high alert for an increase in number of patients.

Dr. Waseem said that overall 200 nebulizers in the hospital are also functional which will be utilized in case of emergency.

He added that along with healthcare, patients are being advised to carry a mask, hat, and glasses while walking outside during the spring season.

He also advised to wash and dry clothes inside the house as hanging them outside can bring pollen inside and cause health problems for allergy patients.

Earlier, the PIMS administration had urged the pollen-sensitive residents to come for check up before onset of the the pollen allergy season. Patients were informed to come to the outdoor patients department (OPD) for preventive treatment of pollen allergy. Symptoms of the allergy will be minor and can be treated if patients are treated two weeks before the start of the season, the hospital had said in a message.

Patients suffering from allergy symptoms were directed for check up in the respective OPD from 8 am to 2 pm, while patients with serious symptoms were directed to visit the main emergency of the hospital. The hospital administration has also announced that children facing respiratory problems during pollen season could be brought to the hospital any time without any restriction.