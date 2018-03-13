KARACHI - Flower exhibitions unite the people and promote the culture of plantation which has become a dire need of today to counter the challenges of global warming. These views were expressed by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at the inauguration ceremony of four days Flower Exhibition 2018 organised by Center for Plant Conservation Karachi University at Botanical Garden, KU.

He said plants play a pivotal role in environmental protection; we must raise awareness among masses regarding the importance of plants. Botanical gardens are worldwide responsible to preserve the species of plants.

Industrialist Sardar Yasin Malik said: “We don’t have any shortage of talent and knowledge in our country but we don’t utilise it properly. Such flower exhibitions are healthy activities and must continue.” Alumni play a vital role in a varsity’s development, he added. He announced Rs1 million for the botanical garden.

Director Center for Plant Conservation Professor Dr Anjum Perveen said that the center for plant conservation not only gathers scientific information of the plants in Pakistan but also plays a vital role to preserve them. The purpose of the program is to promote awareness among people regarding plants and flowers, she added.