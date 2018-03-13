ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Central General Council meeting will be held today (Tuesday) at the Convention Centre Islamabad and the huddle is likely to elect Shehbaz Sharif as permanent party president.

According to party spokesman Senator Asif Kirmani, the Central General Council meeting will be held at 2 pm with a single point agenda of electing the new party president.

Earlier, the meeting of General Council was scheduled for March 6 but it was deferred till March 13 owing to the party leadership’s engagement in elections for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

After the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as party chief, the Central Executive Committee of the party had picked Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as acting party president and it was decided at that time that he would be made a permanent party head after a due procedure.

For holding the elections for the top slot, Federal Law Minister Chaudhry Mohammad Bashir Virk has been made the chairman of the election board with four members one each from all the four provinces.

The members include Raja Ishfaq Sarwar from Punjab, Shah Mohammad Shah from Sindh, Pir Sabir Shah from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir from Balochistan.