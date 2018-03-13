MARDAN - A senior civil judge in Mardan sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Councillor Mohammad Arif on 14-day judicial remand on Monday.

Earlier in the court, the prime accused had refused to accept his crime, police sources said.

The Mardan police had arrested Muhammad Arif Khan from Chamtar village, located at Ring Road.

However, two other Mashal murder suspects, Sabirullah Mayar and Asad Katlang, are still at large.

The anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad, on February 7, awarded death sentence to one and 25-year-prison to five other in the Mashal murder case.

With this arrest, the number of the accused apprehended in the Mashal Khan murder case reached 60.

It may be noted that on April 13, a mob of students, employees of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and some outsiders lynched Mashal Khan, a student of journalism, after accusing him of committing blasphemy.

The court awarded death sentence to one accused, identified as Imran, and two times life imprisonment to three accused, identified as Fazl and Mujeebullah and Ashfaq Khan.

The ATC judge also awarded three times life imprisonment to two other accused, Mudassir Bashir and Bilal Bakhsh.

The court awarded four years sentence to 25 accused , including Wajid Malang, Zeeshan, Hanif, Nasrullah alias Nasir Afridi, Imad Ahmad, Khial Said, Hassan Akhtar, Anas, Malik Tauqeer, Aamir, Sodais, Hamza, Arif, Shahab Ali Shah, Ashraf Ali, Imran, Waleed, Ali Khan, Shoaib, Nawab Ali, Syed Abbas, Sahib Zada, Muhammad Sohaib, Farhan Laiq, Riaz Shangla and Wajahatullah.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had handed over the accused to the Mardan police on a three-day remand. The sources said that on Monday the police presented the accused in the anti-terrorism court where the accused denied the crime.

Later on, the police submitted an application in the ATC court to present the accused in the court of the senior civil judge. The police presented him in the court of a senior civil judge, Asim Riaz where the accused also denied his crime.

However, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had suspended the four-year sentence of 25 accused and granted them bail.