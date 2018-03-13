SIALKOT-After a female patient's death, his family allegedly attacked the private hospital in Daska city's congested Civil Chowk and ransacked the furniture, windowpanes and doors, and also beat up the staff.

They were protesting against the death of the married woman allegedly due to the slackness of the doctor.

Lodhey-based landlord Anwar brought his daughter Shehla (26) to Azam Surgical Hospital in Daska with growing pain in her ribs. Dr Azam suggested immediate operation of gallbladder. The family consented for the major surgery, he told the police.

He said that Dr Azam took the patient to the operation theatre at 10pm and at 12:30am, he came out to the family and said that they were unable to do the operation due to the critical condition and advised them take her to another private hospital in Gujranwala for the completion of the surgery, the patient's father said.

He further said that his daughter had died due to the alleged slackness of the doctor. He said that another doctor reached there and he confirmed that she died during the surgery.

The police said that after the sad demise, the family and a large number of the people gathered there and attacked the private hospital. The attacking people also made the doctor and medical staff hostage. The police reached there and got them freed.

The Victim's father said that he had submitted an application at Daska City police station for the registration of a case against the accused doctor. Police officials said that the police have sent the post-mortem report to the Lahore for the examination so as to ascertain the cause of death.

Later, the police handed over the body to the grieved family for burial after autopsy at Daska Civil Hospital here. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears.

French visits SCCI today

Ambassador of France in Pakistan Mr Marc Barety will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday (today).

SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja informed that the French Ambassador will discuss in details matters of mutual understanding and ways to boost bilateral trade with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI Auditorium here.-Staff reporter