LAHORE - Inaugural Chief Executive Railways National Women Powerlifting Championship will be held here from March 20 under the aegis of Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) here at Railways Stadium.

“The country’s top women powerlifting players will be exhibiting their lifting ability and prowess in the competition which aims at further promoting the game among women folk,” said organising secretary Sheikh M Anwar here Monday. He said teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation (PPLF) including Army, HEC, Wapda, Police, hosts Railways, all the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Biltistan and Azad Kashmir will be contesting in the three-day premier activity.