SADIQABAD-All-out efforts are being made for lifting the living standard of the residents of PP-266 constituency.

This was stated by local politician Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang during an address to a corner meeting at Mauza Bharo in Machka Union Council. He vowed to lay the foundation of a new era of development in the area after his election as member of provincial assembly in the next general election. "Public service is my mission. I'll do my best to come up to the expectations of the people of the constituency," he maintained.

On the occasion, local notables including Sanwal Khan Bugti, Ibrahim Khan Bugti, Anwar Solangi, Iqbal Gopang, Bagan Daya, Allah Yar Chohan and Ghazi Dashti attended the meeting. They expressed their confidence in the leadership of Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang. They lauded his efforts for the development of the area, and assuring him of their support in the next polls.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Sardar Raees Munir Ahmed condemned shoe hurling at former premier Nawaz Sharif during a ceremony at Jamia Naeemia, Lahore. He demanded thorough investigation into the incident. He also appealed to the authorities concerned to unveil the culprits who had engineered the condemnable incident. "We vehemently condemned the incident and stands with our leader," he maintained.

Youth thrashed over trifle

A teenager was thrashed by seven men over a trifle here at Begarh Garhi the other day. Abdul Razzaq, 20, told Saddr police that he was on his way to a shop to buy some foodstuff when he came across seven suspects including Yar Muhammad, Khaliq and Riaz. He alleged that the suspects thrashed him over a monetary issue of two hundred rupees. "They beat me with batons and dragged me in the bazaar of Begarh Garhi."

he further alleged, and adding that they left him after intervention of people in the bazaar. He demanded stern action against the accused.