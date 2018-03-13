Dubai - Lahore Qalandars shocked mighty Karachi Kings in a super over in the thrilling 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match could go down in the record books as one of the all-time T20 Classics. To begin with, it had all the ingredients of a thriller. There was agony on one hand when sitters were dropped, and on the other hand there were heart-stopping moments when some jaw-dropping catches were taken in the outfield. There were wild celebrations in the Karachi camp when a wicket was claimed off the last ball after Lahore needed three runs from it. But, that joy turned to despair a few moments later when the third umpire declared it as a no-ball. While a pall of gloom descended on the Karachi side of the fence, on the other side it was the turn of the Lahore fans to bang their drums.

The match, which had gone into the wee hours of Monday morning, kept swinging like a pendulum. Lahore needed two runs from the free-hit, but all they could get was a single which resulted in a tie. The umpires had to resort to the 'Super Over' and there is no better bowler than Sunil Narine in such situations.

The cool-as-cucumber West Indian off-spinner is the first and only bowler in T20 history to have bowled a maiden 'Super Over' during a Caribbean Premier League match in 2014. Mohammad Amir did well for Karachi to restrict Lahore to 11 from six balls but Narine went one better. And he did it in his own inimitable style.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to field first. So, Karachi Kings came to bat first and they played 20 overs. In the meantime, they scored 163 runs by losing five wickets. Babar Azam scored highest 61 runs in 49 balls for Kings. For Qalandars, Sohail Khan took three wickets in four overs. The 163-run was not an easy target to chase. But there was no other way but Lahore started to chase the score. They also played full overs but unfortunately their innings finished with 163 runs. They lost eight wickets so far. So the match was tied. Due to the reason, it was turned to Super Over where Lahore Qalandars did well and win the match. Their player Agha Salman scored 50 runs for the team got player of the match title.

McCullum's side were already out of the reckoning for the eliminators but they managed to salvage some pride with their second successive win in as many days. Karachi had a chance to dislodge table-toppers Quetta Gladiators. Instead they remain in third position with nine points. They play Zalmi and United in their last two matches in Sharjah. For the record, this was the second 'super over' match of the third edition of the PSL. And, ironically Lahore were involved in both, after losing the first one.

Scoreboard

karachi kings

L Simmons c McClenaghan b Sohail Khan 55

J Denly c McCullum b Yasir Shah 3

Babar Azam c Narine b Sohail Khan 61

C Ingram c Gulraiz b Sohail Khan 12

R Bopara not out 13

Afridi b Shaheen Shah Afridi 6

Imad Wasim not out 1

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 3, w 5) 12

TOTAL: (5 wckts; 20 overs) 163

FOW: 1-19, 2-91, 3-124, 4-148, 5-155.

BOWLING: A Devcich 1-0-12-0, Sohail Khan 4-0-34-3, Yasir 3-0-22-1, M McClenaghan 4-0-24-0, SP Narine 4-0-22-0, Shaheen Afridi 4-0-42-1.

Fakhar Zaman c Ingram b Imad Wasim 28

A Devcich b M Irfan 24

Agha Salman c Simmons b Usman 50

lahore qalandars

S Narine lbw b M Irfan 6

B McCullum c Simmons b Usman 15

Sohail Akhtar not out 15

Sohail Khan c Imad Wasim b Amir 0

M McClenaghan run out 4

Gulraiz Sadaf run out 2

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 9, nb 2, w 7) 19

TOTAL: (8 wcksts, 20 overs) 163

FOW: 1-26, 2-89, 3-103, 4-138, 5-140, 6-141, 7-160, 8-163.

BOWLING: M Amir 4-0-28-1, Usman Khan 4-0-37-2, Mohammad Irfan (4) 4-0-35-2, Shahid Afridi 2-0-15-0, Imad Wasim 4-0-27-1, RS Bopara 2-0-11-0.

TOSS: Lahore Qalandars

UMPIRES: Tim Robinson, Aleem Dar

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama