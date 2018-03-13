BAHAWALPUR-Rescue 1122 in Bahawalpur received 43,391 phone calls in the month of February while 3,087 calls were related to emergency and average response time to these calls remained 6 minutes and 34 seconds.

A Rescue officer said that 940 traffic accidents, 33 fire incidents, 55 quarrels, 1 cylinder leakage incidents, 1,729 medical and other incidents including 329 other rescue emergency operations took place. He added that in the last month, Rescue 1122 rescued 3,155 persons from which 1,246 persons were discharged after first aid while 1,909 who were critically injured and shifted to various hospitals, he said.

Divisional Emergency Officer Malik Asif Rahim said that Patient Transfer Service under the Rescue 1122 was observing its duties. In the last month, 716 patients were transferred from Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur, Khairpur and Yazman including other rural health centres to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Civil Hospital and other hospitals of Punjab. Rescue 1122 is also continuing the Community Emergency Response Team's constitution programme on the union council and village levels to form a safe society, he said.

15 held with drugs, illegal arms in police op



KASUR-Police claimed to have nabbed 15 suspected outlaws during a search operation conducted across the district the other night.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were being conducted under directives from Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat to maintain law and order in Kasur city and surroundings.

The other night, police along with Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in jurisdiction of A-Division, Khuddiyan, Kasur Saddr, Mustafabad, Ellahabad, Kanganpur and Pattoki police.

During the operation, the police combed at least 122 houses; interrogated more than 220 people, verified their identity through biometric verification device and arrested 15 of them with a huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons. The police registered cases against them and launched investigation.