GUJRAT:-A suspected robber was killed, another injured and arrested after exchange of fire with police here. According to police, a police patrolling team approached a two suspected robbers, fleeing after committing a robbery in suburbs of Gujrat city. The police signalled the robbers to stop but they opened fire, which the cops retaliated with fire. As result a robber was killed and his accomplice got injured and was arrested with arms and looted valuables. The dead body and injured robber were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.