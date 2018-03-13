Rawalpindi - Two unidentified robbers shot injured the manager and cashier of a patrol pump and took away Rs2.4 million in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station on Monday, sources said.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment where they were identified as Aqeel and Shafqat. The robbers managed to escape from the scene, sources said. The petrol pump is owned by Sher Ali Khan, a provincial minister of PML-N, the sources added.

According to the sources, Aqeel and Shafqat were going on a motorcycle to deposit the amount in a nearby bank when one of the two robbers fired a bullet at the manager. After receiving bullet injury, sources said, the manager lost his control over the motorcycle and fell down. The cashier started running towards other side of the road while carrying the bag containing cash in a bid to avoid being robbed, they said, adding that the robbers also started firing at the fleeing cashier and a bullet also hit into his leg. They said that the robbers picked up the bag containing Rs2.4 million and sped away towards Golra Morr.

Soon after the incident, a police party headed by Sub Inspector Haider Abbas rushed to the crime scene and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. SI Sabir, the investigation officer, when contacted, said that condition of the injured men was stable while the police had registered a case against unidentified robbers and had begun investigation.