Islamabad - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor general in the counterfeit drugs case.

The chief justice was hearing a complaint lodged by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the Supreme Court’s Human Rights’ Cell against Everest Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing fake drugs. According to the complaint, owner of the company, Chaudhry Usman, used his connections and influence to harass DRAP staff.

A three-member bench hearing the case was informed that NAB had withdrawn notice against the DRAP and the proceedings against Everest Pharmaceuticals had been closed. The bureau’s additional prosecutor general informed the apex court that the notice to the DRAP CEO was issued before the court’s order. “The notice was issued due to a misunderstanding”, the NAB official told the bench, to which the chief justice responded that it was equivalent to undermining authority of the court.

The bench then ordered the bureau to complete probe into the case and submit report to the court. An order to probe into assets owned by NAB’s officer Amir Marth was also issued during the hearing.

“Any such actions will not be tolerated in future. Please inform the NAB chairman of my displeasure and annoyance on this incident”, the chief justice told the NAB official. He also issued directives to the bureau to submit complete record of its proceedings against DRAP to the Supreme Court.

He directed DG FIA to submit a report on the harassment of DRAP officers within 15 days and submit a complaint against DRAP DIG Riffat Mukhtar and others who were involved in the harassment case.

The chief justice also remarked that corrupt officials collude against colleagues trying to honestly perform their duties and adjourned the hearing till today.