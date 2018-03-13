Islamabad - Sports activities are crucial for a healthy society in order to foster a competitive environment and inculcate the spirit to counter difficult situations.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Islamabad Nasir Mehmood Satti while inaugurating the Islamabad Police Olympics Sports event at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday. AIG (General) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The event commenced with a Marathon race which was attended by a number of participants. AIG (General) Farrukh Rasheed distributed prizes amongst participants who got first, second and third positions.

The event will continue till March 19 and will include various sports such as football, volleyball, bodybuilding, wrestling, kabadi and cricket.

The DIG also added that policemen are exhausted due to long duty hours and such an event will provide them with an opportunity to get refreshed and to demonstrate their sports skills.

He further said that this event will be highly successful in providing an opportunity to policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

He concluded by saying that such events will be arranged on an annual basis to promote healthy activities in the force.