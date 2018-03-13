KASUR-People demand the authorities culling of the stray dogs that are rising in number and are witnessed roaming in streets of Kasur city 'without let or hindrance'.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that there are witnessed packs of stray dogs roaming in streets and even in front of the deputy commissioner's office. The dogs not only pose threats to the lives of people, especially the children, women and the elderly ones but also affect their routine life.

During the survey, the correspondent approached notables of the city who flayed the authorities concerned for their criminal negligence which, they said, had given rise to the number of stray dogs in residential areas. "The dogs are a potent threat to the school going children as there are reports of dog biting incidents in several localities," they said, and lamenting that the administration had turned a blind eye to the grave situation. They demanded the Punjab chief minister take notice of the situation and order the officials concerned to cull the stray dogs.

IMPOSTOR HELD

A youth was caught red-handed taking other's matriculation exam. The accused was identified as Waqas. He appeared in place of Faisal Mumtaz in Mathematics paper at the examination centre Government Degree College Mustafabad. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Citizens robbed of valuables at gunpoint

Dacoits held citizens hostage and deprived them of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs1.2m in two separate incidents here the other day. As per police sources, six robbers barged into the house of Haji Ashraf in Bhai Kot area, held the family hostage and made off with Rs400,000 cash and 1.5 tola gold jewellery.

In another incident, robbers broke into a poultry farm owned by Haroon Rasheed in Haveli Ghatiyanwali. They held him captive, loaded Rs700,000 worth poultry onto a truck and sped away. The local police launched investigation.

MAN HELD WITH MARIJUANA

Police held a man with 2kg of marijuana in Chunian here. A team of Chunian police spotted a suspected person near Hujra Road, stopped him and recovered 2kg of marijuana from him during frisking. The police registered an FIR against him.