CHICAGO - A third explosion rattled the US city of Austin on Monday, injuring one person hours after police linked two deadly package bombings in the span of 10 days to the same attacker. Authorities did not immediately connect the earlier explosions to the third incident, but warned residents in the Texas state capital to avoid opening suspicious items left at their doorsteps. An earlier attack Monday morning killed a 17-year-old boy who brought a package into his home and opened it. An adult female living in the same home was injured. Another explosive package left on March 2 at the doorstep of another home in the city claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.