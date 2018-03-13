HAFIZABAD-All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation has called upon the government to regularise the services of daily wagers and increase the rent, conveyance and medical allowances due to skyrocketing prices of commodities.

A meeting of the workers of the federation held in Head Sagar was under the chair of Chairman Ch Khushi Muhammad. They called upon the government to ensure the payment of salaries to the workers according to the approved scales and also ensure payment of arrears without further delay. The meeting also urged the government to fix recruitment quota for the in-service and retired employees' children. The meeting further requested to the government to construct quarters for the employees over the deserted land of the department and award them proprietary rights. The meeting also demanded that group insurance payment also be made to the employees at the time of their retirement.

Meanwhile, police have launched targeted operation against the proclaimed offenders and have rounded up 10 POs wanted by the police for the last fifteen years.

According to police source, one of the POs, Wasif of Kaleke, was wanted by the police in a triple murder case for the last 15 years. The other POs arrested included Shah Jahan, Shah Nawaz, Ghulam Muhammad. The DPO has stressed upon the SHOs of all the police stations to continue the campaign vigorously to nab POs.