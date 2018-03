Venezuelan opposition deputy Delsa Solorzano (C) walks in front of the UN heaquaters in Caracas during a demonstration.



Venezuelan opposition citizens demonstrate in front of the UN heaquaters in Caracas during.



Venezuelan opposition citizens shout slogans in front of the UN heaquaters in Caracas during a demostration



Venezuelan opposition citizens shout slogans in front of the UN heaquaters in Caracas during a demonstration.