Islamabad - Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry held “Women in Business” festival at Lok Virsa to promote women entrepreneurs of the country.

The purpose of the festival was to revive funfairs in the country and encourage women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Businesswomen from Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Mardan showcased their products and services at the event. Women from diverse businesses such as artefacts, homes décor, travel and tourism, cyber security, organic products, designed costumes, handicrafts, health, IT and solar energy businesses took part in the event. Delicious eatery businesses owned by women attracted massive crowds.

“FPCCI is looking at ways to increase women economic empowerment and participation in their respective business sectors”, said Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI on the occasion.

Reem Abbasi, President IWCCI said that our efforts to celebrate women in business as an International Women’s Day activity was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship in women that would bring about the change that is required and events like these pave way for more women to come forward.

Samina Fazil, founder president IWCCI, said that providing an enabling environment to women entrepreneurs in societies also expands the diversity of skills. When women start a business and compete on an even forum with men, there is a greater potential to see creativity and innovation in the society.