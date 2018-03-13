ISLAMABAD - A two-day workshop on ‘Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Pakistan’ would start here today. The workshop would discuss ways and means to counter child abuse with stakeholders from across the country and make recommendations to a clear roadmap for the establishment of responsive and coordinated child protection systems. The workshop is being hosted by Government of Balochistan in collaboration with United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and UNICEF.
Workshop on child protection begins today
