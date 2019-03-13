Share:

Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for girls Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a hosted cricket cup on Wednesday.

Cricket teams from six girls schools and other sports organisations participated in the cricket cup. Government Shuhada, APS Memorial Girls High School Model town, Government Central Model School Gulberg, City School Shalimar Campus, Kennierd cricket, Unique cricket and Galaxy Sports academies were also part of this cup.

Australian high commissioner in Pakistan Margret Admission congratulated the schools for participating in the cup. She said that cricket is a joint passion for Pakistan and Australia. Australian high commission is happy that it is hosting this cup along with Kinnaird college for girls and PCB to empower the girls besides promoting gender equality through cricket.

The girls also participated in 3-day first class cricket coaching training. This started on International women day. High Commissioner said, “We are particularly happy that first class cricket coaches also took part. These coaches encouraged the girls for showing the spirit to steer out of hardships besides infusing confidence in them.

“The sports can become a powerful medium for raising the voice of girls and combating the difficulties impeding the path to gender equality and negative thinking,” she added. When the girls throw ball every time, they face hurdle of any kind. They not only demonstrate physical prowess but also a good leadership and strategic thinking, she remarked.

She held that the girls can assess their individual and collective capabilities better through sports which is must for gender equality, she observed.