ISLAMABAD - A sub-committee of PAC was informed that 18 agriculture scientists who went on scholarship for training in US and Europe never returned.

The committee, chaired by PML-N’s senior member Rana Tanvir, reviewed the audit objections of the Ministry of National Food Security of year 1999-2000.

Audit officials informed that 26 agriculture scientists went for studies on scholarships to US, Australia, New Zealand but never returned to the country. The PARC officials, responding to the concerns of audit official, informed that four scientists returned to the country. Five of them have died and eighteen were still not in contact, they said. Audit officials further informed that it caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

PAC member Riaz Fatiyana asked the reasons for not sending legal notices on their addresses. On it, the official informed that legal notices were also served to these officials. The committee member expressed displeasure for serving legal notices very late. The committee also asked the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report about the matter within two months.

Meanwhile, another sub-committee of PAC, reviewing the audit objections of National Highway Authority (NHA), took notice over the matter awarding contract ignoring prescribed rules and regulations, The committee was informed that contract of Havailiya and Thakot section was awarded over 69 percent of its due rate. The committee, chaired by PTI’s MNA Noor Alam Khan, asked the concerned authorities to submit report within 15 days.

The committee was informed that work on Havailiya and Thakot section had 75 percent completed and rest of the work would be completed till 2020. The chair expressed displeasure over the non-presence of FIA members in the committee meeting.