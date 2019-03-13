Share:

MULTAN - An Anti-Terrorism Court handed down death sentence to 20 members of notorious Chotu Gang here on Tuesday on 18 counts each while two others were given 19 years life imprisonment each.

Each of the convict will have to pay Rs6.2 million fine and properties of all of them will be confiscated.

The gangsters were involved in heinous crimes like murders, kidnapping for ransom and terrorism.

The judge of Anti-Terrorism Court No-1 Multan Malik Khalid Mahmood heard the case here in Central jail against notorious gang of Kacha area of Rajanpur and gave verdict against 22 gangsters.

Two members of the gang, who were below the age of 18 years, were given life imprisonment while rest of the 20 were sentenced to death.

The gang was rounded up by Army on April 13, 2016 during an operation and 10 cases were registered against its members by Bangla Icha police station.

The gangsters had killed six policemen including an SHO, injured another seven and held hostage 22 cops during a police operation against them.

Police recovered from their possession hand grenades, rocket launchers, Kalashnikovs and huge quantity of bullets and other ammunition.

Those sentenced to death include Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu, Deen, Nadir, Khalid, Ishaq, Akram, Ghulam Haider, Hakim, Razzaq, Majid, Nasir, Sher Khan, Juma, Rasheed, Behram, Bashir, Abdul Wahid, Mujeeb, Hussain Bukhsh and Piyara.