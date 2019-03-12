Share:

LAHORE- Two-day convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) started here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun was the chief guest. The event was attended by vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, senior faculty and prominent alumni.

A total of 4,619 students from different disciplines including BS ,BEd, BFA, BCom, BBA, BPA, BE, Pharm D, MA, MSc, MS/ MPhil and PhD received their degrees, rolls of honour and gold medals.

Raja Yasir Hamayun congratulated the students who had obtained medals and degrees. He said that their success was the result of their hard work for which credit also goes to their teachers and parents. He praised the academic standards of LCWU.

“The young generation is a precious asset and the hope for our bright future. Pakistani women are playing an important role in medical, engineering, education, health and other sectors of national development and the nation is proud of its daughters,” the minister added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor informed Raja Yasir Hamayun that the Lahore College for Women University is pursuing its path to be amongst the top ranking universities globally through its Vision 2020 and a landmark five-year Strategic Plan.