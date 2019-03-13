Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday rebutted the rumours of leaving the party.

Ahsan was referring to tweets and various statements that are making rounds on the various platforms of the social media as of him, following the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif in jail.

“Not leaving the party, PPP is like a home to me”, he continued. Aitzaz said he is only operating a single twitter account under the name of The Real Aitzaz Ahsan and the posts from other accounts made under his name should be considered as fake.

Commenting on the Bilawal-Nawaz meeting, the PPP leader maintained he never had said that Bilawal should have not met the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

He said that it was PPP’s gesture to meet him in the jail, while Nawaz Sharif had subjected former president Asif Ali Zardari to severe torture in jail, while being in power.

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail. The meeting was termed as crucial for the political scenario in future.

The top leadership of the PML-N and PPP, once called political arch-rivals, was facing graft probes and proceedings in different cases.