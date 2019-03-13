Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday stressed the need to broaden the areas of cooperation with Turkey from news and information to entertainment, culture and tourism.

The Minister, in a meeting with Editorial Board of Anadolu News Agency of Turkey which called on him, said that Pakistan offered great opportunities for the writers of news agencies to report and project the tourism potential of Pakistan.

“We welcome the establishment of regional bureau office of Turkish news agency in Islamabad as it would further strengthen media cooperation between the two countries,” he added. He said that Pakistan considered Turkey as friend with whom its relations have prospered and moved from strength to strength.

He said that whole Pakistani nation had deep respect and love for the people of Turkey and Turkish leadership which stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

The Information Minister, while recalling the role of Muslims of the Sub-Continent in supporting the cause of Khilafat in the early 20th century, said that it provided political awakening to the Muslims of India which ultimately culminated in the emergence of a separate homeland for them. The Minister also emphasised the need for the exchange of journalists from both sides so that they could learn from each other’s experiences and best practices.

The Editorial Board of Turkish News Agency thanked the Minister for extending cooperation with regards to the establishment of regional news office of Anadolu news agency. The delegation said that Pakistan was a serene and safe country and it was their obligation to showcase it as one of the attractive destinations, open for trade, investment and tourism.