Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force Commanders conference was held at the ANF Headquarters with Director General Major Gen Arif Malik in the chair, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers of the ANF.

In opening remarks, the DG appreciated performance of the ANF, especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions. The DG ANF also highlighted magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures. He directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counternarcotics operations with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels. He also directed for measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

DG ANF reviewed the progress of counternarcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, finance, awareness, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.