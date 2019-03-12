Share:

Rawalpindi-Unidentified armed robbers struck in Fauji Colony, Pirwadhai and looted cash and mobile phones from shopkeepers, official sources said on Tuesday.

After mugging the shopkeepers, the gang of robbers managed to escape easily from the area, sources added.

The traders protested against the daring robbery by a gang of robbers and chanted slogans against the police. According to sources, a gang of 5 robbers stormed into street Number 24 of Fauji Colony, within limits of Police Station Pirwadhai, in broad day light and snatched cash worth thousands of rupees and mobile phones from shopkeepers. The shops which were looted included MashaAllah Hotel, Safeer Taylor, Madina Naan Centre and Sitara General Store, the sources added.

Upon getting information, heavy contingent of police, headed by SHO Pirwadhai, inspected the crime scene; interviewed the victim shopkeepers and eyewitnesses and collected evidences as part of their investigation.

Cases have also been registered against the unidentified robbers while further investigation is underway.

A police officer told media that geo-fencing had been done by the investigators in the area to trace out the robbers. He said that CCTV footage from crime scene and other localities had also been obtained to identify the robbers.

On the other hand, a man was injured in a firing incident at Matooha, the precinct of PS Gujjar Khan. The victim was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, where he was identified as Shehzad.

According to sources, Shehzad was heading towards home when two unidentified men riding a bike opened firing on him. In result, he sustained critical bullet injuries and the attackers fled from the scene. A police team visited the crime scene and collected evidences. Police are looking for the fleeing attackers after filing a case against them.