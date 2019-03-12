Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi transferred ASP Gujjar Khan Circle to Mianwali despite a pending inquiry against him for allegedly ‘favouring’ a drug mafia kingpin involved in smuggling heroin-filled bridal dress to United Kingdom from the New Islamabad International Airport, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

A notification has also been issued by the provincial police chief while appointing ASP Umar Khan as ASP Essa Khail in Mianwali. The IGP also appointed DSP Chaudhary Assar Ali as SDPO Gujjar Khan. According to sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, following news items appeared in daily The Nation, constituted a fact-finding committee under supervision of SSP Investigation Rawalpindi to probe as to why the police made delay in filing case against Raja Yousaf on complaint of Chaudhry Sajid, the complainant who handed over heroin-filled jacket to Gujar Khan Police. They said that the fact-finding committee had not summoned the ASP and his subordinates for inquiry and later the police transferred the case to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the heroin-filled jacket for further action.

Raja Yousaf is facing charges of handing over heroin-filled bridal dress and a jacket to one Chaudhry Usman to bring to UK for brother in law of his (Yousaf) nephew Imran. However, Usman took the bridal dress to the UK while leaving the jacket behind after the customs department asked him to drop some baggage due to extra weight. The ANF has also not yet filed case against the drug mafia kingpin despite summoning him for inquiry and recording his statement, sources said. CPO Abbas Ahsan, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said that he was busy in a meeting and would update this scribe after a while. However, the CPO did not contact back despite reminders. On the other hand, Punjab government transferred Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Khalid Randhawa and posited him as APMO at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The officer was replaced by Dr Khalid Janjua, director emergency, as acting MS.

Meanwhile, the senior doctors of Allied hospitals have criticised the move of Punjab government. The doctors told media that government had been violating merit policy by appointing an officer of grade 18 as MS DHQ, which could only be held by a grade 20 officer. They said that 2 officers of grade 20 and 7 officers of grade 19 were in waiting list in the DHQ Hospital for the post of MS. Secretary Health Punjab was not available for his comments.