Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the AJK Government despite existing challenge and hurdles is determined towards establishing well-equipped health facilities and especially focusing on providing the best possible health facilities in the most remote and far-flung areas of Azad Kashmir.

The President made these remarks while addressing the staff of the Cleft Hospital Pakistan, Gujrat. The President visited the hospital on the invitation of the Dr. Ijaz Bashir, Chairman Cleft Hospital Pakistan, Gujrat.

Established in 1995, the Cleft Hospital of Pakistanis the only purpose-built hospital catering to patients suffering from cleft and palate deformities.

The hospital along with surgical interventions also provides allied audiology treatments, dental procedures, emotional and psychological support.

The President was given a comprehensive tour of the hospital facilities, where he was also apprised of the specialised treatments being provided free of cost to deserving patients. During the visit, the President also interacted with the patients and inquired of the services being provided.

During his address, the President commended Dr. Ijaz and his team for transforming the hospital into a success story and providing this unique service to the people. He also thanked Dr. Nick Hart, lead plastic surgeon and his core team who fly in from the United Kingdom to perform free surgeries and also provide training to the staff here.

The President invited the hospital management, Dr, Nick Hart and his team to visit Muzaffarabad and explore opportunities for opening a similar setup in Azad Kashmir.

He said that they will be facilitated in approaching the relevant offices including the DG Health and Secretary Health.

Speaking to media persons following the event, President AJK condemned recent aggressions and human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir and said that Kashmiris are being harassed and badgered.