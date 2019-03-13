Share:

ISLAMABAD - After 10 years, the BISP Board has finally approved the Programme’s Employees Service Regulations on Tuesday which will provide career path to its employees and new pay packages.

The decision in this regard was made by the 31st meeting of BISP Board held with Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar in the chair. The Board approved BISP Employees Service Regulations to provide career path to the BISP employees and new pay packages. The Board emphasized that in order to develop an effective organizational culture the performance evaluation mechanisms should be improved to objectively measure the efficiency of the staff and to develop a new corporate culture of integrity, transparency and effective performance.

This was a real milestone in the BISP history as the BISP employees were working without any service structure since the past one decade. It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the taking over by the incumbent chairperson BISP, the BISP employees had started protest and demanded the repatriations of 350 deputationists working in the Program to their parents departments, announcement of service regulation, up gradations of the scales.

On the protest call of All Pakistan Benazir Income Support Program Employees Welfare Association (BISPEWA) the original employees of the BISP had staged a protest demonstration in front of BISP headquarters, and announced that the BISP head office and regional offices will stay closed till their demands are met. The BISP employees were demanding the abolition of double standards in the salaries of deputationists and the original BISP employees, repatriation of deputationists to their parents departments, framing of service rules and regulation, up gradations of the scales, and provision of other perk and privileges to the BISP original employees. Because of its lucrative salary package around 350 deputationists are posted in BISP who are taking double salaries while the BISP original employees were getting far less salaries, he said.

The UDC salary of the BISP employee is Rs 75000 while a UDC on deputation is getting Rs 160000.

The employees union alleged that in the past 10 years BISP management has failed to make service regulation for the BISP employees of the BISP who are from other departments. However after assurance from the BISP chairperson the protest was ended. Beside the service regulation the BISP Board meeting Tuesday deliberated upon various important agenda items, including approval of the budget, proposed service contracts with financial institutions, National Socio Economic Registry-NSER survey and issues related budgetary matters.

The chairperson briefed the Board on the governance enhancing measures adopted in the Programme over the previous four months, including time bound and measurable action plans and risk mitigation strategies.

She assured of her commitment to improve operational working of the organization in a more transparent way with the active support of the Board and management.

The Chairperson informed the Board that the present government has as extensive social protection and poverty alleviation agenda and BISP is geared to play a leading role in its execution. In order to do this effectively, there is a need to develop BISP as a robust and efficient organization. She expressed the hope that the Board and employees of BISP will contribute to fulfill the expectations of the government and the people of Pakistan from the Programme.