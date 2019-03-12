Share:

Australia - Dreaming of starting an airline but don’t know where to begin? One 10-year-old boy went straight to the top for advice.

Alex Jacquot, from Australia, decided to write to the chief executive of Qantas to ask about founding a carrier.

“Please take me seriously,” he wrote in the letter to Alan Joyce. Now, in a widely shared response, Mr Joyce has offered to meet up with the budding entrepreneur to “compare notes”. As the head of prospective airline “Oceania Express”, Alex had asked for advice on how to advance his business. He assured the Qantas chief he had started work on a few areas.