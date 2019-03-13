Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has kicked off spring tree plantation campaign with theme “One-Employee-One-Plant” on Tuesday.

CAA Additional Director General Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti formally started the plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the intersection of Jinnah Terminal and Shara-e-Faisal.

On the occasion an awareness walk was also organized. A large number of employees of the organisations related to aviation sector including CAA, airlines, ground handling companies and food vendors participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the CAA additional DG said that it is not only important to plant a sapling but also necessary to take care of it till its full growth as a tree.

It may be mentioned here that on the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammedmian Soomro, instructions have been issued to all airports to carryout massive plantation under “Clean and Green Pakistan Program” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It may be recalled that Secretary Aviation and Director General CAA Shahrukh Nusrat had inaugurated the plantation campaign last month by planting a sapling at Jinnah Terminal Karachi.

Different indigenous types of trees and plants including Neem, Kinar, Bougainvillea, Moringa etc compatible with the local weather will be planted under this scheme.

In addition to above, a large area has been reserved for fruit orchards including Sapota (Chiku), Coconut, Papaya etc. About 100,000 saplings will be planted in 2019 at Jinnah International Airport.