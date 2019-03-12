Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a high-level meeting at CDA, progress of development works in Islamabad was reviewed. Instructions were issued to complete formalities for tendering of development work in I-15. People have been stuck in this sector for last 2 decades. However, now developmental work will commence shortly. Ayaz Khan, project director of the sector, was conveyed to process the file for issuance of tenders for I-15/3 in phase-I. This is core responsibility of CDA to develop sectors and by doing so; CDA will generate funds from sale of commercial areas.

which would eventually be utilised for infrastructural improvement of the city.