ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

READ MORE: Kashmiris protest in front of UNHRC against Indian oppression

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed overall national and political situation of the country.

The PML-Q leader lauded the leading role played by the prime minister during the prevailing circumstances.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to take immediate measures for rehabilitation of around 50,000 families in Balochistan hit by the flood and famine.

READ MORE: Japan to support Japanese companies in increasing investment in Pakistan

The prime minister issued these directives in a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Bappi who called on him here at PM Office, according to a statement. The PBM Chairman apprised the prime minister of the performance of the organization, ongoing projects and steps taken to reform the institution.