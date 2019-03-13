Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed overall national and political situation of the country.

The PML-Q leader lauded the leading role played by the prime minister during the prevailing circumstances.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to take immediate measures for rehabilitation of around 50,000 families in Balochistan hit by the flood and famine.

The prime minister issued these directives in a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Bappi who called on him here at PM Office, according to a statement. The PBM Chairman apprised the prime minister of the performance of the organization, ongoing projects and steps taken to reform the institution.