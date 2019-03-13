Share:

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan will finalise the initiative of the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the Prime Minister Imran Khan upcoming visit of to China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit China next month to attend Belt and Road Forum where both China and Pakistan will finalise the initiative to be undertaken during the second phase of CPEC, an official source told The Nation on Tuesday.

The initiative to be finalised included Chinese grant for the socio-economic development, Karachi to Peshawar Railway Project (ML-I), finalisation of industrial framework agreement and Gwadar projects, said the source. The Chinese experts group has recently concluded a 12 days tour to Pakistan where they have shortlisted around two-dozen projects to be funded with the Chinese grant in the provinces and regions under CPEC. Now these shortlisted projects will be discussed in upcoming Belt and Road Forum.

To finalise the arrangements for the upcoming PM meeting to China for attending Belt and Road Forum the second meeting of the Chinese embassy and the Ministry of Planning was held here. A spokesman of the Ministry of Planning said meanwhile that ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jin called on Zafar Hasan, Secretary Planning, and Development & Reform here and discussed the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Prime Minister’s visit to China in the month of April.

Both sides agreed to further expedite implementation of projects in the field of socio-economic development following the Chinese experts visit to Islamabad. Development initiatives in the six identified areas; health, education, drinking water, vocational training, agriculture and poverty alleviation would be implemented in 3-year time with special focus on less developed remote regions of Pakistan. Breakthrough is expected on the implementation of this sector during the high level visit.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan highlighted importance of industrial cooperation under CPEC, saying that special economic zone development would be ensured as per the vision of incumbent government. Both sides would move further to ensure a comprehensive mechanism for tangible work in this sector, including launch of SEZs’ development, he added.

Both sides agreed to promote early implementation of Gwadar projects, including vocational institute, hospital, new Gwadar Airport and City Master Plan. Spadework on the projects has been completed and ready to hit the ground in mid of this year.

Secretary underscored the need to finalise preliminary design of Pakistan Railways ML-1 up gradation so that negotiation on financial matters may commence.

Both sides agreed to enhance communication to finalise agenda and deliverable for the upcoming highest level visit on the occasion of Belt and Road Forum, planned in April this year.