KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh Madressah Board (SMB) established in 1885 by Khan Bahadur Hassanally Efendi is one of the oldest and prestigious boards which has worked hard for promotion of quality education, particularly in the backward and rural areas of Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was talking to the members of a Sindh Madressah Board (SMB) delegation led by Mazharul Haq Siiddqui. The edelegation consisted of Shafiqur Rehman Paracha, Ashafq Memon, Hakeem Baloch, Dr Shaista Effendi, Akram Baloch and Hanif Baloch.

On the occasion, the CM decided to get involved the SMB representatives for promotion of education, particularly on public private partnership mode. The SM Board is already working with the government and the chief minister wants to further strengthen this partnership.

Murad requested to transfer control of SMB schools to the board

Mr Shafiq Paracha and Ashfaq Memon briefed the chief minister that the SMB had eight educational institutions which were taken over by the government. These institutions include, SM Lyari School, SM Girls School, SM Arts College, SM Science College, SM Law College, SM B Fatima Jinnah Girls Secondary school, SM Commerce Intermediate College, SM Commerce Degree College, SM Science Degree College, SM B Girls Primary School and SM B Fatima Jinnah Girls College.

The SMB representatives requested the chief minister that administration of these schools may be transferred to the board. Upon which the chief minister assured that the government can work with the SMB under public private partnership, particularly the schools which were property of the board and other schools.

Mr Shah directed Secretary Education (schools and colleges) to scrutinize the request made by the SM Board and report him. “I am quite satisfied that the SMB has established good schools in rural areas of Karachi,” he said and added the worth mentioning was Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Darsano Chano.

Mr Paracha told the chief minister that Quaid-e-Azam Public School was initially started by SM Board from primary level and now it has become Higher secondary school. He said that SM Board has established a senior student hostel for the students coming from rural area of the province.

Mr Ashfaq Memon said that at present the SM Board was running eight schools in rural areas of the Karachi and their enrolment and standard was upto the mark. He added that SM Board was also managing 35 closed schools of the government where 9000 students were receiving quality education.

The chief minister, on the request of the SMB, said that the board would be given more land in Education City. The board has already purchased 200 acres in the city where their Quaid-e-Azam School was functioning.

Mr Shah approved establishment of Endowment Fund for Sindh Madressah so that poor students could get scholarships and other facilities such as hotel and other facilities. Mr Shah urged the SM Board to work in teacher training programme. “I want to establish a top class Teachers Training Academy in which SM Board support and participation would be required,” he said.

The chief minister told the board that he would visit their school very soon to witness their educational activities where were being lauded all over Sindh.