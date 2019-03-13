Share:

KARACHI - Police officials harassed and manhandled a newly-married couple at Karachi’s Seaview beach on Tuesday after they refused to give them money.

All four officers namely ASI - Zulfiqar, police constable Ahmad Khan, Qurban and Zahid involved in the incident have been suspended and a notification in this regard has been issued. The officials have been accused of illegal use of authority and defaming the police department.

The arrested ASI, while showing stubbornness, said he did nothing wrong.

Cops suspended and issued notification

The SSP South confirmed that three of them are under custody while one managed to escape. The authorities took action against the officials when the issue was highlighted by media.

SP (Clifton) Suhail Aziz assured strict action will be taken against the officials who went to the Seaview after skipping their duties.

The local who lodged complaint has demanded the authorities to take departmental action against the policemen.