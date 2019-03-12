Share:

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a collection of infrastructure projects which are currently under construction in Pakistan. It was first proposed by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during his visit to Pakistan in May 2013. The CPEC “Early Harvest” plan includes a complete overhaul of the 1,687 kilometers long main line railway between Karachi and Peshawar, at a cost of $ 3.65 billion, for the first phase of the project. It was expected to be completed in December 2017. It has a major portion in Pakistan and a minor portion in China. Interestingly, China’s and Pakistan’s borders are both part of this project. However, the benefits of CPEC for Pakistan are that Pakistan must balance the expected benefits of CPEC with potential negative wages. The deep sea port of Gwadar is also supposed to be connected to the Chinese border through the eastern route and the western route. It is a brilliant opportunity for Pakistan to upgrade the basic structures of all its provinces.

AAZIZ ALI MOHAMMAD,

Turbat, February 28.