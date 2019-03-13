Share:

Decision has been taken to hold cricket league in all the universities across the country.

As per media reports this decision has been taken in pursuance of the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. In this perspective matches are being started under HED in all the universities of Punjab from March 16.

In the first phase inauguration ceremony will take place in Punjab university . Government is committed to promote sports among the students to augment healthy activities besides providing them quality education.