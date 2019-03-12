Share:

The Aurat March 2019 has gathered a lot of criticism from mainstream and social media. Come to think of it, why is it that a march for basic rights is managing to agitate a lot of people? The first plausible reason which comes up is the cherrypicked narrative being presented to the masses. This goes for both social media and mainstream media. On social media, only those placards are making rounds which have a tinge of satire or humour in them and the narrative is that these women who are marching are neither culturally sensitive nor believe in the injunctions of faith. This shows how limited the perspective of the people is when they do not make the effort of researching how expansive the march actually was and the kind of representation it offered. The problem with mainstream media is that this movement is not affiliated with any political party. This leaves traditional media in a rut on how to handle them. Neither did anyone cover the manifesto of those marching nor did it reflect the solidarity of the people present there.

Another problem in the country is the disgust towards an ideal associated with the West. The movement of feminism might have started in the West but each country has adapted it according to its own needs and demands. Associating an indigenous movement of Pakistani women with that of the West is not just unfair but also shows a limited understanding of how movements are viewed in Pakistan and the absence of ideological change in the country. There is also a problem with how women are perceived who march for their rights, who do not filter out their words to explain the crimes committed in this society, and who want to reclaim their spaces in the country. This sort of criticism does not only come from men but also women who see the marching women as a threat to the existing culture of society and reinforce the need for a woman’s subjugation. A country where there is a concept of “too much education” for a woman because that leads to a liberated mind and the constant reinforcement to only focus on marriage, there is a fair chance that women will also retaliate against such a movement.

There is no doubt a need for critical analysis of the movement but that should be directed towards how much impact can this movement generate and will it be able to become a significant pressure group in the politics of the country.