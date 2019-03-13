Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Netsol, 3D Modeling and Stewart won their league matches against PTV, ICI, Akzonobel and UBS in the 3rd Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

In the first match played at Model Town Cricket Club Nawab, Descon thrashed PTV by 149 runs. Descon hammered 238 with M Mubashir slamming 114 and Syed Mujahid Ali unbeaten 101 runs. M Husnain got one wicket. In reply, PTV were bundled out for 89 runs. Faheem Butt clinched four wickets. Mubashir was named man of the match.

In the second match, 3D Modeling beat Akzonobel by 33 runs while in the first match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, Netsol beat ICI Pakistan by 59 runs and Stewart beat UBS by 5 wickets in the second match.