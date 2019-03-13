Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in interbank increased by 2 paisas and closed at Rs138.82 against Rs138.80, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the open market rate of dollar closed at Rs138.80.

The SBP reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by 54 paisas after which it was traded at Rs156.62 against Rs156.08 on Monday.

The price of Japanese yen remained unchanged with 1.24 while the increase of Rs3.31 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs183.52 against Rs180.21.

UAE Dirham also witnessed increase of 01 paisa and traded at 37.79 against 37.78 while the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and traded at 37.01.