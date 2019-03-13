Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved Ramazan package worth Rs2 billion to provide basic commodities at subsidised rates to the masses at Utility Stores Corporation (USC)’s outlets during the holy month.

The ECC meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, approved Ramazan package under which 19 basic commodities would be provided at cheaper rates at Utility Stores Corporation (USC)’s outlets. The government would give subsidy of Rs2 billion under Ramazan package so as to provide relief to the low income groups in the holy month of Ramazan by providing them essential items at a lower price.

Under the package, Rs100 million would be utilized on the awareness campaign on electronic and print media. The government would provide Rs525 million subsidy on providing ghee at reduced price of Rs15 per kg at USC than the market price. The government would give subsidy of Rs4 per kg on flour at USC, which would cost Rs280 million to the government. Similarly, the government would provide Rs5 per kg subsidy on price of sugar that would cost Rs250 million. Furthermore, it would give Rs10 per kg subsidy on cooking oil at USC that would cost Rs245 million.

A subsidy of Rs20 per kg would be given on Dall Channa, Rs50 per kg on black tea, which would cost Rs50 million and Rs150 million to the government respectively. The government would give Rs15 subsidy on milk, Rs10 per litre on Squash & Syrups under Ramazan package at USC outlets. On broken rice, the government would provide subsidy of Rs15 per kg, which would cost Rs30 million and on Sella subsidy of Rs10.5 million (15 per Kg) is proposed, on Basmati rice Rs 37.5 million (Rs 15 per kg) subsidy is proposed.

Under the Ramazan package, the dates would be provided at Rs30 per kg less at USC as compared to the market price. This would cost Rs22.5 million to the government. Meanwhile, the government would provide Rs20 per kg subsidy on providing Baisan at reduced prices at USC. Similarly, the government would give subsidy worth of Rs50 million on reducing white gram rate by Rs25 per kg at USC. On Dall Moong (washed) Rs15 million (Rs15 per kg), on Dall Mash (washed) and Dal Masoor Rs5 million (Rs10 per kg) subsidy has been proposed.

The Committee also approved supplementary grant, amounting to Rs.16.976 million, for Textile Division. It approved supplementary grant of Rs.7415.486 million for Finance Division, in favour of Financial Inclusion & Infrastructure Projects (FIIP), and technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs562.00 million and supplementary grant amounting to Rs.742.531 million for SAP Software License Payment.

Similarly, the Committee also approved supplementary grant of Rs.1 billion for Federal Board of Revenue to boost its revenue collection capacity.

In order to pay the outstanding dues to the legal heirs of deceased employees of Pakistan Steel Mills on account of Provident Fund, Gratuity and Payroll, the Committee approved grant for the purpose which will help address the problems of the legal heirs of deceased employees.

Secretary Water Resources and Chairman WAPDA gave separate presentations on different water projects including major dams namely, Mohmand Dam, Diamir-Bhasha and Dhasu dam. Secretary Commerce made a presentation on export prospects in the short term. The Committee directed to prepare an export enhancement plan for next year before 31st March 2019.