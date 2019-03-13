Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra today (Wednesday).

The decision was taken on the petition of Dr Farooq Sattar against Vohra for joining Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) after contesting elections on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ticket.

Farooq Sattar told the commission that Vohra had breached law and Constitution by changing the parties, therefore, he should be disqualified.

Earlier, Arshad Vohra said, “I have been elected chairman from UC 49. People have voted for me.”