ISLAMABAD- The police have been directed to undertake foolproof security measures in the capital in the wake of overall security situation in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the capital and ensure combing as well as search operation in their respective areas. He made these directions while chairing a meeting at Rescue-15 office which reviewed security arrangements in the city. The SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials attended the meeting.

The DIG directed for effective patrolling measures in the capital, conducting snap checking and ensuring strict checking at entry and exit points of the city. He said that effective combing and search operations should be ensured in the city including Afghan habitats, slums, hotels, inns and restaurants. He said that the relevant DSPs themselves should monitor search operations, however; he directed that the search operations should not become a source of inconvenience for general public. He directed to take further steps to control crime in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Issuing special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs in connection with the overall security situation in the city, the DIG said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated. He also directed for taking strict action against those involved in selling or flying kites, aerial firing and pigeon competitions.